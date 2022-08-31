CM Bhagwant Mann ordered investigation after church vandalised in Tarn Taran, Punjab

On Tuesday evening, attackers vandalized a Catholic church in the village of Thakarpura in the Tarn Taran region of Punjab. A car was set on fire on the church property, and the church’s idol was broken.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, has ordered an investigation into the incident. No one will be able to disturb the state’s brotherhood and harmony, he declared.

Four persons came to the campus and destroyed statues, according to Father Thomas P of the church. Additionally, he stated that they ‘held the security guard at gunpoint captive’ and threatened everybody on the campus.

‘Four people came to our campus & destroyed statues & set ablaze our vehicle. They were here for 25 mins. They threatened people & kept security guard at gunpoint. IG reached the spot & assured us of action at the earliest,’ Catholic Church, Father Thomas P., according to Patti to ANI. The police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to find the culprits.