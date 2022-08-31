Cyprus eliminates COVID-19 requirement of face masks

After COVID-19 instances started to decline, Cyprus said on Wednesday that it will remove all restrictions on gatherings and the requirement to wear face masks in the majority of regions.

Face masks will only be required in places like hospitals, nursing homes, and on public transportation starting on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela. All restrictions on public or private gatherings will be lifted at the same time.

In a statement, he stated, ‘I am delighted to say that after three years of the pandemic, we are drastically reducing existing limitations as epidemiological parameters have markedly improved.’

Authorities continue to advise wearing face masks around large crowds and performing weekly self-tests, he added.

According to the most recent weekly data, Cyprus reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases and a positive rate of 3.54% in the week ending August 25, compared to 2,130 cases and a positivity rate of 4.48% in the week ending August 18.