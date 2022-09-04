Asia Cup 2022: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Dubai: In cricket, India will face arch rivals Pakistan today in T-20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm Indian time. India had earlier defeated Pakistan in the event in Dubai by 5 wickets.

India entered the Super Stage 4 by defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong. India is now placed at the top of the point table with 4 points from 2 wins in as many matches. Pakistan finished second with 1 win in 2 matches and 2 points.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma ©, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam ©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah