Vivo launches Vivo Y16 smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched new smartphone named ‘Vivo Y16’ in Hong Kong. The price and availability of the phone is yet to be announced by Vivo. It will be available in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) resolution. It features a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and GLONASS. The phone also gets a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, electronic compass, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and gyroscope. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.