1,290 people killed, over 6.3 lakhs people displaced by floods in Pakistan: WHO

The aftermath of Pakistan’s incessant and torrential rains has left the nation reeling from unprecedented floods that have claimed many lives. Since the outbreak, 12,500 people have been injured and about 1,290 lives have been lost. Over 33 million people were reportedly affected, with 6.4 million of them in urgent need of humanitarian relief, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, about 6,34,000 people have been forced to leave the nation with a population of over 22 crore since the disaster struck. Floods in Pakistan disrupted almost 1,460 medical facilities, of which 4,332 were totally destroyed and 1,028 were only partially destroyed.

It makes sense that there are few healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and life-saving materials available. Moreover, it is currently beyond of the ordinary man’s reach.

Typhoid, polio, leishmaniasis, and acute water diarrhoea have all spread because of the floods in Pakistan. Additionally, it has contributed to a rise in malaria transmission. The hazard is also caused by the high prevalence of illnesses in flood-affected areas. According to early disease surveillance, hundreds of people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with acute malaria, respiratory infections, skin and eye infections, and typhoid, among other diseases.