Social media post against Yogi Adityanath; Man arrested

On Tuesday, a man was arrested on accusations of making derogatory statements about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the renaming of municipal wards. Accused Bhola Yadav, a resident of Matsyendra Nagar (this area was formerly known as Nausad) in the Gida police station’s jurisdiction, voiced disgust at the renaming of places, including the ward in which he now lives.

He is accused of sharing certain offensive remarks in groups and posting them on social media on Monday. One Shubhankar Yadav, a local of Belipar, took offence and reported the incident to the police. The Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act were used to charge Yadav. The Gida police station SHO reported that he was detained and put in jail.

Following delimitation, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation recently announced that some of its ward names will change. After the delimitation operation, 10 additional wards would be added to Gorakhpur’s current 70.