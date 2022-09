Asia Cup 2022: India to face Afghanistan today: Possible playing XI

Dubai: In Cricket, India will take on Afghanistan in their Super Four match of Asia Cup T20 cricket in Dubai today. The match will start at 7:30 PM Indian Time. Last night, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super Four match at Sharjah, to qualify for the final.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan (Deepak Chahar).

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran (vice-captain), Afsar Zazai (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 248 trains: Full list

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi