‘Eve Air Mobility’ startup to sell 200 electric aircraft to United Airlines!

United Airlines has announced a $15 million investment in electric aviation company Eve Air Mobility and plans to acquire 200 electric aircraft that can seat four passengers and take off and land vertically like a helicopter. This is another substantial investment by United in flying taxis, also known as eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles), which have the potential to revolutionise the commuting experience in cities throughout the world.

United has agreed to buy up to 400 eVTOL planes from Eve, which is owned by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer. ‘United Airlines is creating history once more by becoming the first major airline to openly invest in two eVTOL firms. Our deal with Eve demonstrates our trust in the urban air mobility sector and serves as another significant milestone toward our objective of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 without the need for traditional offsets,’ stated Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures.

The businesses want to construct tiny, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft capable of flying from rooftop to rooftop as a taxi service in a crowded metropolis. The firms seek to collaborate on future initiatives, including research on the development, usage, and application of Eve’s aircraft and the urban air mobility (UAM) ecosystem, according to the terms of the agreement.

‘United’s investment in Eve reinforces trust in our products and services and strengthens our position in the North American market,’ said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. Through UAV, United has led the industry in investments in eVTOL and electric aircraft, hydrogen fuel cell engines, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Rather than typical combustion engines, eVTOL aircraft are planned to employ electric motors, allowing for carbon-free flights and usage as ‘air taxis’ in urban areas. Eve’s design employs traditional fixed wings, rotors, and pushers, resulting in a practical and straightforward lift-plus-cruise design that prioritises safety, efficiency, dependability, and certifiability. With a range of 60 miles (100 kilometres), its vehicle has the ability not only to provide a more sustainable travel but also to cut noise levels by 90% when compared to existing conventional planes.