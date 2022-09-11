15-year-old girl sexually harassed in Mumbai school, peon arrested

A 28-year-old school peon has been arrested by Mumbai Police on allegations of stalking and sexually harassing a minor girl inside the school in south Mumbai. The crime was found after the parents of the 15-year-old girl noticed changes in her behaviour and called the convent where she attended school, according to a police officer on Sunday.

On September 5, the peon allegedly touched the girl inappropriately after finding her alone. The officer claimed that since that time, he had stopped going to the Gamdevi area school. According to him, the school then filed a complaint with the Gamdevi police station.

The girl claims that the peon repeatedly harassed her on the school premises. The officer claimed that he also placed a video call using the girl’s mobile number. According to him, a FIR was filed against the peon on Friday in line with IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), as well as the relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act and the Information Technology Act.

After launching a manhunt, the police finally caught the peon on Friday in Virar, a nearby area of Palghar, with the use of technical information, according to the police official. The peon was then brought in front of a judge, who ordered him to remain in police custody until September 14.