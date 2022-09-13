Multiple cancers can be detected by a new blood test without any symptoms; Report

A novel blood test has effectively screened for numerous malignancies in people who had not yet manifested any symptoms, which has the potential to revolutionize medical research. As part of a Pathfinder Study, the test was administered to 6,662 people by GRAIL, a healthcare organization focusing on enhancing cancer detection. Patients 50 years of age and older were subjected to the test since they have a higher chance of developing cancer. At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris, the test findings were revealed.

About 1% of individuals in the research had cancer, including forms for which there is no reliable screening tool. The test’s findings have never been released prior until now. Both an older version of Galleri (MCED-E) and a more advanced version of Galleri were used to measure the Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) test (MCED-Scr). The prior iteration of the test, according to researchers, was improved to decrease the identification of pre-malignant hematologic disorders, which are rather prevalent, and enhance the prediction of the origin of the cancer signal.

‘MCED testing increased the frequency of tumors discovered by more than double when regular screening was combined with it. In actuality, Galleri found more tumors than the whole US. typical single cancer screenings combined, as advised by the Preventive Services Task Force. Stage I malignancies of the liver, small intestine, and uterine, as well as Stage II pancreatic, bone, and oropharyngeal cancers were among these’, according to a statement from Jeffrey Venstrom, MD, chief medical officer of GRAIL.

35 individuals out of 92 patients who had the cancer signal were diagnosed with 36 different types of cancer. According to the business, 71% of participants had cancer forms for which there is no accessible regular cancer screening. Additionally, they found that the cancer signal origin prediction was 97% accurate and that for the majority of subjects, the cancer diagnosis was resolved in less than three months following therapeutic therapy.

The new test is probably going to improve cancer screening and develop better treatment plans sooner than anticipated. Following true and false-positive findings, individuals received imaging tests such as scans or MRIs, and the majority of true-positive participants (82%) underwent an invasive procedure to confirm a cancer diagnosis. Jeffrey Venstrom said, ‘Although PATHFINDER was not intended to assess sensitivity or the number of cancer types found by Galleri, 11 distinct cancer types were detected in this study that do not currently have a standard screening, and the false positive rate was less than 1%’.