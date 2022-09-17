CJI’s advice to law graduates: ‘Make passion and compassion your two best friends’

Speaking at the National Law University of Odisha’s convocation ceremony on Saturday, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit stressed the need of having compassion for one’s countrymen in addition to having a complete passion for their profession.

‘As a legal professional, one must have passion for the profession, whatever you do…you must immerse yourself completely, give to the best of your ability. Apart from passion, there must be compassion for fellow human beings and fellow countrymen,’ said the CJI.

When there is any doubt, CJI Lalit claims that compassion will aid in choosing the best course of action. He claimed that lawyers should behave in a manner that is beneficial to their countrymen. ‘If you go by…passion and compassion, you will do tremendously well in the profession,’ said Lalit.

The CJI advised the young law graduates he was speaking to enter the judicial system, calling it one of the most rewarding and promising careers.