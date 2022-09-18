Know the benefits of morning sex

Several studies have shown that people who engage in morning sex are happier and healthier than the rest. Morning sex boost your energy levels and relieve stress.

Here are five reasons why having sex in the morning better:

1. Acts as a great workout- Having sex is a great way to burn calories. Having sex is a good exercise you can start your day with. You can burn calories and also warm up your mornings.

2. Morning oxytocin improves whole your day- Sex helps release oxytocin in your blood which in turn makes you feel better and improves shows effect on your day. Some studies believe that having sex in the morning can help you become more productive throughout the day.

3. Testosterone levels are high in the morning- You are sure to like sex more in the morning than at night because men tend to have high testosterone levels in the morning (one of the main causes you get the morning wood.)

4. It can beat morning stress- Having sex in the morning relaxes your body and also helps you face the day better. You will look forward to the day when you have some good sex in the morning.

5. It makes you happier, in general- If you get into the habit of starting your day with sex, you are sure to be happier generally in life!