Reasons to store water in copper vessels

This is one of the beneficial practises that our ancestors taught us and is frequently referred to as ‘Tamra-Jal.’ This water, known as ‘ushapana,’ is advised to be consumed as soon as you get up and as your first beverage of the day.

The FDA recommends 12 mg of copper per day as the daily minimum for an adult.

Water that has been copper-infused is known to benefit the body in a number of ways.

Copper-infused water can improve digestion, strengthen bones, control thyroid function, and improve skin health, among other things. It is also well known for reducing arthritis pain and speeding up wound healing.

Additionally, this water aids in shedding pounds and strengthens a person’s heart. It can also improve the bowel movements of a person.

Ayurvedically, this water balances all three doshas – Pitta, Kapha, and Vata and ensures that all the body organs work smoothly.

Ayurveda advises against drinking this water if you have constipation, burning feelings, or bleeding disorders because it can make things worse.

Pick up a bottle or jug made entirely of pure copper, fill it to the top, and cover it. Overnight, keep this water in a cold, dark location. You can just keep the water in storage for 8 to 9 hours during the day if not overnight.

The best time to consume the water is first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, however you can also consume it right after your morning meal.