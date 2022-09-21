UK selling cannabis ‘candies’ to children; six hospitalised

According to a SkyNews investigation, drug traffickers are increasingly selling their products to kids online. These are wrapped in enticing candy wrappers and include cannabis, which is to be expected appealing to children. In the most recent days, six kids—one of them was just eight years old—had to be sent to the hospital after consuming these.

Along with class A drugs like heroin, cocaine, LSD, and excessive amounts of marijuana, the ‘candies’ are routinely advertised and put up for sale. According to a SkyNews investigation, dealers are openly using social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Despite the fact that certain CBD-infused products are legally sold in stores across the country, these sweets include high levels of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis that is used to produce the ‘high’. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Burns of the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) claims that cannabis edibles are unlawful and can have negative effects including unconsciousness.

They are being promoted to youngsters, but worryingly, it also implies that they might easily end up in the wrong hands, because they are packaged to seem like sweets. According to the research, there are worries that county-line gangs are luring kids into drug trafficking with these substances. Despite having their headquarters in large cities, these gangs recruit young people to supply and sell narcotics to customers in rural and small communities.

According to data from ERSOU, both boys and girls under the age of 18 are using cannabis edibles, mostly adolescents in secondary education. As per the police in the east of England, one-third of individuals detained in connection with cannabis edibles are under the age of 18. Cannabis sweets are a worry for police forces around the UK. Almost all of the police forces in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have encountered issues related to the candies in their locality.