Schedule of eighth edition of Women Asia Cup 2022 announced

Mumbai: Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) President Jay Shah announced the schedule of the eighth edition of the Women Asia Cup 2022. The mega cricket event will begin from October 1.

A total of 7 teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, and Bangladesh- will participate in the event. The final will be played on October 15. The matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country suspends entry of visitors

India will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka and will play its opening match on October 1 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ground 2. India will play a total of 6 matches in a round-robin format.

India Sqaud:

Harmanpreet (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(W), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire

Standby: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur