Pakistan abducts and converts Hindu woman and two teenage girls; Shocking evidence!

In Pakistan’s Sindh region, a mother and two teenage girls from the Hindu community were abducted, with two of them being forced to convert to Islam and get married to Muslims. This is the most recent in a series of atrocities done against members of the minority population. In the third case, a married Hindu woman with three kids vanished from Mirpurkhas and subsequently shown up there after purportedly converting to Islam and being married to a Muslim guy.

In the most recent instance, the police declined to file a FIR despite the allegation of the woman’s husband, Ravi Kurmi, who said that their neighbour, Ahmed Chandio, who had harassed his wife, had forcibly taken her and forced her to convert to Islam. All three incidents are being investigated, according to a local police official in Mirpurkhas. However, the officer claimed that Rakhi, a married lady, claims she converted and wed the Muslim guy of her own free will.

The kidnapping and forced conversion of young Hindu girls has become a serious issue in Sindh’s interior, where there is a sizable Hindu community in the Thar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, and Khairpur regions. Laborers make up the majority of the Hindu community. Teenage Hindu Kareena Kumari claimed in court in June of this year that she was converted to Islam without her will and wed a Muslim guy.

Satran Oad, Kaveeta Bheel, and Anita Bheel, three Hindu girls, were kidnapped in March of this year, converted to Islam, and married to Muslim husbands eight days later. In a different incident, Pooja Kumari was fatally shot outside her home in Rohri, Sukkur, on March 21. Apparently, she declined a marriage proposal from a Pakistani man, and he and two of his accomplices opened fire on her a few days later.

On July 16, 2019, the Sindh Assembly took up the issue of Hindu girls being kidnapped and forcibly converted in various districts of the province of Sindh. A resolution was discussed and unanimously passed after being modified in response to some lawmakers’ objections that it not be limited to Hindu girls only. However, the bill that made forced religious conversions illegal was later defeated in the assembly. Another comparable bill was put up but was defeated the previous year.