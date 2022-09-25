Student from Mumbai’s medical college committed suicide at home

Police reported on Saturday that a 24-year-old medical student from Mumbai hanged herself in her Agripada home. According to an official, the deceased, Shreyasi Patkar, was a student of occupational therapy at the Nair Medical College. He claimed that Patkar hanged herself on Thursday afternoon while no one was home.

When her family members got back home, they learned about the incident. According to the official, she was taken to the hospital but was declared dead before being admitted.

The police are still looking into the immediate cause of the suicide, although pressure from studies and illness are thought to be the probable triggers, he said. At the Agripada police station, an accidental death case has been reported, and further investigation is underway.