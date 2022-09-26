After tax reform ideas, the pound falls to record lows.

Sterling fell to $1.03 in early Asian trade before reclaiming some ground to reach roughly $1.06 on Monday morning, UK time.

In anticipation of a rise in borrowing, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has promised additional tax cuts on top of the £45 billion plan he announced on Friday.

The rise of the dollar has put pressure on the pound as well.

In early Asian trading, the euro also hit a new 20-year low against the dollar due to investor worries about the possibility of a recession as winter approaches and there is still no sign of an end to the energy crisis or the conflict in Ukraine.

If the pound stays this low versus the dollar, imports of goods like oil and gas that are priced in dollars will be more expensive.

Other US products may also be significantly more expensive, and British tourists visiting the US may discover that their vacation money does not stretch as far as it did before to the fall of the pound.

Additionally, there are worries that tax cuts and a rise in government borrowing could fuel rising inflation and drive the Bank of England to increase interest rates even further. Millions of homeowners would have higher monthly mortgage payments as a result.

The Bank increased interest rates last week by .25% to 2.25% in an effort to lower inflation, which is at a 40-year high of 9.9%. The rate rise, which brought rates to their highest level in 14 years, was the eighth in a row.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a significant overhaul of UK taxes on Friday as part of a ‘mini-budget’ to spur economic expansion.

The measures, which he welcomed as ushering in a ‘new era’ for the economy, call for the reduction of income tax and stamp duty on house sales as well as the cancellation of anticipated increases in company taxes.

According to Mr. Kwarteng, the UK economy needs a significant change in course.

Labour, meanwhile, claimed it was a ‘scheme to reward the already wealthy’ and would not alleviate the crisis caused by rising living expenses. John McDonnell, a former opposition chancellor, stated to the BBC’s Today programme: ‘People around the world no longer trust this government. The small budget surprised everyone.’