Honor launches Honor X40: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched Honor X40 in China. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage model is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). The smartphone is available via Honor’s official online store in China in Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Magic Night Black, and Mo Yuqing colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) handset runs on Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours.

It features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port alternatives. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.