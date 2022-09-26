Kerala teacher who raised flag against gender discrimination fears character assassination

Rani Joseph recalls her time as a pupil at Pathanamthitta’s Little Flower Public School, Kollamula.

She attended the school for grades 6 to 10. (1996 to 2000). They used to play on the school’s grounds, use the hallways and stairs, and converse openly with one another back then during class breaks.

From Classes 7 to 10, Rani has fond memories of school outings and sex education. She also recalls professors who didn’t cover their sarees with an additional coat.

The final straw for her, according to Rani, was when Principal Fr. Soji Joseph publicly humiliated her for not wearing the coat because it had neither been delivered on time nor was properly tailored.

She chose to make the gender discrimination at the school public in addition to sending the manager of the school a thorough resignation letter outlining the issue.

Since leaving the institution, Rani has been outspoken in the media about the odd rules there.

Friends of mine who attended Little Flower in the past, she claims, ‘were startled to hear how the school had changed.’ ‘The administration is currently engaging in character assassination and asserts that I’m acting out of ‘vengeance’ as a former student because they believe the media has taken the matter seriously.’

This is in response to the PTA visiting her a few days prior and promising to look into the situation.

‘ Well, I don’t have any cause for retaliation, and I don’t dislike the school. Here, my three children attend school. My initial assumption was that the COVID pandemic was to blame for the limits. I’m only speaking out against some injustices I see,’ she continues.