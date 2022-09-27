Kanpur Municipal corporation banned Pitbull and Rottweiler canine breeds

The Pitbull and Rottweiler dog breeds are not allowed to be raised in the city, according to a resolution issued by the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) House.

According to the resolution, anyone discovered keeping either of the two kinds faces a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and would have their ‘pet’ taken away.

According to official sources, the municipal commissioner has now received the resolution and will issue a formal order in this regard.

The KMC voted to outlaw the two breeds after back-to-back incidences involving dog attacks.

KMC sources claim that anyone detected domesticating or selling either of these two breeds of dogs will face punishment and have their dog taken away.

According to the resolution, individuals lack a large enough home or farm to hold dogs of strange, feared species, which causes them to get stressed and attack people.

The document said, ‘Hated Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds are banned from the city borders to protect the people from attack.’

Suryakant Tripathi, another municipal commissioner, said: ‘In cities, it is against the law to breed either of these dog breeds for the purpose of domestication or trade. A fine of Rs 5,000 and the dog will be taken away from anyone caught keeping such pets outside of the municipal limits legitimately.’

A Pitbull recently attacked a cow near Sarsaiya Ghat in Kanpur, following incidents of attacks in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The video of the event in Kanpur quickly gained popularity in social media.