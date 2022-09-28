UNSC: India vows to treat Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘humanely’!

The country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations stated at the UN Security Council briefing, ‘on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation,’ that India’s approach to the Ukraine crisis will remain human-centered. The trajectory of the Ukraine crisis is a subject of grave worry for the international community, said India’s first female permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, during Tuesday’s meeting of the UN Security Council.

India is offering both humanitarian and economic help to Ukraine:

Ruchira Kamboj said that as a result of rising prices for food, gasoline, and fertiliser as a result of the protracted conflict, India has been supporting some of our neighbours in the global South economically and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The UN representative emphasised during the discussion that Prime Minister Modi made it clear that India takes a human-centric approach when he met with President Putin in Tashkent before the SCO summit.

According to Ruchira Kamboj, ‘We fully think that international law, the UN charter, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations should serve as the foundation of the global order’. As India’s first female Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj (58) was chosen in June. She was the replacement for Ambassador T S Tirumurti and a member of the Indian Foreign Service’s 1987 class.

‘India has sent over 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to needy countries’;

In a previous statement, Ruchira Kamboj stated that New Delhi will keep cooperating with the international community to lessen the financial problems brought on by the situation in Ukraine. The UN representative emphasised that over the previous three months, India shipped more than 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to developing nations such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Yemen.

She stated, ‘We continue to stress to all member states that the foundation of the international order be based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations’. Kamboj noted that the conflict in Ukraine had caused numerous deaths, suffering for people, especially women, children, and the elderly, and millions of people had lost their homes and had to seek refuge in neighbouring nations.

Notably, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics asked for assistance in self-defense. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the special operation solely threatens Ukrainian military facilities; civilians are unaffected.