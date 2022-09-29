At Mumbai airport, Bolivian woman caught carrying black cocaine worth Rs 13 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, busted an international drug cartel on Monday by seizing 3.20 kg of high-grade black cocaine from a Bolivian woman at the Mumbai airport. In a three-day operation, NCB also arrested the carrier and recipient, who were located in different cities.

Additionally, a Nigerian national has been arrested in Goa in connection with the investigation. A South American national was expected to arrive in Mumbai with a consignment of drugs that would then be disseminated throughout the city and nearby states, according to information NCB had received.

Following a tip-off, NCB officials arrived at the airport on Monday after learning that a Bolivian woman was flying from Brazil to Goa with layovers in Addis Ababa and Mumbai. The woman who was going to take the connecting flight to Goa was stopped shortly after the plane landed safely. Twelve packets with a black substance inside were found after a thorough investigation of her luggage revealed it to be black cocaine.

The woman said during questioning that she was required to deliver the stated consignment to a foreign client in Goa. In response to her complaint, a trap was set in a hotel in Goa, and a Nigerian was caught after admitting to being a member of the drug ring.