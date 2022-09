Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced holiday for private sector. Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

Also Read: Indian Railways adds additional coaches to 41 trains: Full list

The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.