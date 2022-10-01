‘Operation Black Cocaine’ exposes Goa’s black drug trade!

According to the NCB’s Zonal Director for Mumbai, Amit Ghawate, the Mumbai airport operation against drugs has struck a death blow to one of the largest international drug cartels, which has connections to Goa, Africa, and Latin America (Brazil and Bolivia). The intricately pieced-together operations of the NCB Mumbai show how well-organized a cartel with members all around the world has planned the transit and delivery of its drugs.

A South American was expected to arrive in Mumbai with a shipment of medicines that would then be distributed throughout Mumbai and the surrounding states, primarily Goa, according to ‘reliable intelligence’ from the NCB. A Bolivian woman was discovered to be making her way from Brazil to Goa, stopping in Addis Abeba and Mumbai along the way.

In order to visually identify the Bolivian woman, a covert monitoring perimeter was set up at the Mumbai Airport by NCB-Mumbai agents. The aforementioned lady was identified on September 26 shortly after the flight landed and was moving about to take the connecting flight to Goa. She was then asked in a usual manner about her purpose of visit and the contents of her luggage, but she was unable to provide a proper response.

Consequently, a comprehensive examination of her suitcase produced false cavities, from which 12 securely packed parcels were discovered. When the packages were examined, a substance of a black colour was discovered. After being questioned, the woman admitted that the substance—3.2 kg of black cocaine—is what she had. She admitted that she was required to give the aforementioned consignment to a foreign recipient in Goa.

The NCB then swung into action action to locate the consignment’s recipient in Goa. A trap was set in a hotel in Goa, and a Nigerian individual was captured after extensive follow-up work and analysis helped to identify the recipient. The details of the captured Nigerian were consistent with the information disclosed by the Bolivian woman. The Nigerian acknowledged being a member of the global drug trafficking organisation. He is a drug dealer who lived in Goa and supplied drugs to several street vendors throughout many states.