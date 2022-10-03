Five tips for good fasting to diabetic people

Adults are encouraged to fast occasionally because it helps the body detoxify and provides their digestive systems a break. However, if the right care are not taken when it comes to the foods consumed, especially if the person has diabetes, then constantly fasting and eating a restricted diet for nine to ten days can be harmful to one’s health.

Eat the right foods

The number of fasting days, the frequency and timing of meals, and the items that may be ingested should all be discussed with your doctor because doing, so that it can assist control glucose variations and improve your general health.

Foods high in vitamin C, antioxidants, protein, and fibre might be chosen because they help manage blood sugar levels.

Healthy snacking

During a fast, eating roasted makhana, almonds, and pumpkin cutlets can help you feel full because they satisfy your protein needs.

Fruits high in vitamin C and fibre, such oranges and kiwis, are also beneficial to eat because they control the body’s fluctuating insulin levels.

Keep Track of Your Counts

It’s important to know when to monitor your blood sugar levels while fasting. You can periodically monitor your blood glucose levels by using a home glucose monitoring equipment.

These days, sensor-based tools like the Freestyle Libre provide actionable trends and patterns that assist you in making better health decisions.

Maintain Hydration

For diabetics, dehydration while fasting might be problematic. Water consumption when fasting must be at least 2 to 3 litres per day.

During Navratri, dehydration can be fought off with low-calorie beverages including nimbu pani, green tea, mint water, cardamom tea, smoothies, and coconut water. Instead of bananas, it is preferable to use fruits like apples.

Exercising

People with diabetes can exercise while fasting, but they must do it slowly. It’s crucial not to push oneself during this period. Short walks can be taken, and stretching activities can be incorporated into the routine.