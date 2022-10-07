Gambia kids’ deaths; Maiden Pharmaceuticals under WHO scanner

Since Maiden Pharmaceuticals was flagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the four cough syrups made in India and exported to the Gambia that resulted in the deaths of 66 children, it has come to light that the company had previously broken a number of regulations but was still allowed to operate with impunity.

The company has been flagged in many Indian states over the years for its medicines failing the quality and safety standards, despite claims from the Indian government that the four cough syrups found to have dangerously high levels of ethylene glycol and deithylene glycol that caused kidney injuries were only authorised by the state drug controller for export and sale in Gambia.