Kareena Kapoor releases the first image from Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film.

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan announced on social media that she has started filming in London for her forthcoming movie with renowned director Hansal Mehta. Kareena will play a detective in the feature film, which is purportedly a murder mystery.

The movie, which Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures co-produced, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019 since fans are eager to watch the talented actress and renowned filmmaker work together.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared a still from the sets. You can see a clapperboard on Kareena’s lap that says ‘Shot No. 9 and Take No. 3’. For the caption, she wrote, ‘Feeling so excited to see my name on the clap… yayyyyy. (sic)’

Hansal Mehta announced his partnership with Kareena and Ektaa Kapoor in a post he published on his official Instagram account last month.

The post’s description read, ‘They are amazing women, and I’m honoured to work with them and share the same frame of reference as them. @ektarkapoor and @kareenakapoorkhan, I’m looking forward to this voyage.’

Along with the Hansal Mehta movie, Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery, which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s internationally successful 2005 Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X,’ is also in the works for Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma play crucial parts in the project as well.