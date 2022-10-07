Locked by telecom company staff inside office; Actor Anna Rajan approaches police

Kochi: Famous Malayalam actress Anna Rajan has filed a complaint against a private telecom company on Thursday. In her complaint with Aluva police, the ‘Angamaly Diaries’ fame actor alleged that the telecom company staff locked her inside their office following a quarrel over a new SIM card.

The actress reached the private telecom company’s office near Aluva municipal office on Thursday evening for taking a new SIM card. A quarrel broke out between Anna and the employees at the office. Following this, one of the male employees locked the actress inside the office, say reports.

Though the actress filed a complaint with the police, the matter was settled between the two parties.