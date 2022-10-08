American singer and TV star Ray J scared his fans when he posted disturbing suicidal messages on his Instagram handle

On Thursday, American artist and TV personality Ray J posted unsettling and alarming suicidal messages on his official Instagram account, frightening his followers. After having a few drinks, the singer allegedly shared the posts before deleting them. Screenshots of his posts continue to circulate online.

In one post, Ray J showed pictures of his feet hanging from a ledge. In the caption, he wrote, ‘If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight. SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ???? (sic)’

In another post on his Instagram stories, he wrote, ‘Trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion — maybe the next life was my real reality. (sic)’

The singer’s worried followers expressed their concern for him online after seeing his vulnerable and tearful posts.

One admirer wrote, ‘@RayJ I’m hoping you receive this message. I’m not sure what is bothering you in your life right now, but I know you have the strength to fight off the demons telling you to end your life who are in your ear. RayJ, You are Loved (sic)’

Fans may stop worrying because there is nothing to be concerned about. The artist is doing fine, according to a publicist who recently informed TMZ.