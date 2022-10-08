Dalit youth brutally murdered post ruckus in Idukki; Accused absconding

Thodupuzha: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old tribal man was killed at Marayoor in Idukki on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Ramesh, a native of Periyakudi in Marayoor. His relative Suresh, who is suspected to have committed the crime, is absconding.

The incident took place around 10.30pm on Friday. The murder followed an altercation. The duo had a verbal spat and Suresh allegedly attacked Ramesh with a rod. In a brutal act, Suresh also pierced the rod into his mouth, said reports. The suspect is on the run and police have launched a search.