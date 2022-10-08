Woman travels from the US to Tanzania to wed a Maasai tribal member who is 30 years younger than her

Californian Deborah Babu travelled 9,000 miles to wed a Maasai tribesman who was 30 years her junior. The mom and her kid were on vacation in 2017 when they encountered Saitoty Babu while strolling along the beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The mother-daughter pair were out for a stroll when they came across two Maasai, including Saitoty, 30, who was selling trinkets. Deborah took a picture with them and struck up a conversation with them despite the fact that they declined the mementos.

The several discussions resulted in a successful friendship, and they both maintained in touch. Even on the leg of their journey to the next stop, Saitoty was with them. Saitoty requested Deborah for her hand in marriage when she returned to the United States, but despite initial reservations due to the age difference, Deborah’s children urged her to go for it if that was what she desired.

Following Deborah’s departure from Tanzania, Saitoty formally proposed to Deborah.

They enjoyed a traditional Maasai wedding in June of this year before getting married in a formal ceremony in July.

Deborah now lives in Tanzania with Saitoty and his family under the Maasai alias Nashipai.

Deborah reportedly told the Birmingham Mail: ‘He is the kindest and most kind man. I never anticipated to find a husband and marry someone so much younger than me. The first time he mentioned getting married to me, I thought he was crazy. My children and relatives, though, advised me not to stress about the age gap because I had been alone long enough and deserved to be happy. Here in Tanzania, life is completely different, yet I’m content.’