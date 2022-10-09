For an upcoming movie, Tom Cruise might conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station.

Tom Cruise might be going to space for a brand-new, thrilling mission after hanging from aeroplanes, scaling mountains, and performing every other conceivable daredevil stunt on Earth.

Doug Liman, the filmmaker of ‘The Bourne Identity,’ approached Donna Langley, the head of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, with his concept for the film, which calls for transporting Tom Cruise to the International Space Station by rocket.

You did read that correctly. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor might be launched into space to complete a spacewalk for a future movie, making him the first person from Earth to do it.

In a recent media interview, Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley made a hint about the upcoming film, so if all goes according to plan, we may see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor creating history onboard the International Space Station.

The 54-year-old British film executive said that the actor would be flown into space before disembarking from his rocket. All of this would be will be captured on camera for the film.