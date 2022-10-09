Makers promote SS Rajamouli’s Telugu ‘RRR’ for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category

The makers of Telugu director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ have started a campaign to support the film in a number of prestigious categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, despite India not designating the film as its official submission for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category (for both NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan).

The epic, which is set in colonial India, has received praise from numerous Hollywood bigwigs and is a worldwide hit. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie is also being promoted for the Best Original Song award. According to the most recent standings, senior awards editor of trade publication Variety, Clayton Davis, believes the song is the favourite to win.

‘RRR’ is also being promoted to take the Oscar statuette in the Best Supporting Actor), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX, and other categories.

‘RRR’ follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) who join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists.

The film was a hit in India, but it was the Netflix release in the United States and other regions of the world that really made the film blow up big time. And then, everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood fell under the spell cast by Rajamouli, who had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his ‘Baahubali’ movies.