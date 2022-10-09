Netflix has pulled down its Korean mystery thriller, ‘Little Women,’ from the platform in Vietnam.

Little Women, a Korean mystery thriller produced by Netflix, has been removed from the Vietnamese version of the website. The action was taken days after a government authority in Vietnam reportedly requested that the streaming giant stop airing the Southeast Asian nation’s television programmes.

Because of sequences that present false and misleading information about the nation and the Vietnam War, government officials asked Netflix to pull the series from the country.

‘We recognise the ongoing difficulty with ‘Little Women’ and all 12 episodes will not be serviced in Vietnam,’ a Netflix Korea representative informed The Korea Herald.

The official brought up how episodes 3 and 8 give false information about the nation and its conflict.

The two episodes are in violation of the media and film laws, according to Vietnam’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information. Clause 4, Article 9 of the Vietnamese Press Law was broken by the Korean drama.

The series’ production company, Studio Dragon, has also responded to the criticism the programme has gotten from Vietnamese viewers.