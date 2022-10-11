How unhealthy is eating red meat? Star ratings for health risks

Red meat can be shown to be healthful one week and stroke-inducing the next, according to research, thus the general public frequently finds it difficult to keep up.

However, a sizable new review that was released on Monday intends to go beyond the most recent study by measuring the quality of the information that is currently available on a variety of health-related topics.

To determine the degree to which a specific risk factor, such as smoking, is linked to a health outcome, such as lung cancer, the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which has emerged as a global authority on health statistics, examined the body of research in 180 different fields.

Both the relationship between high blood pressure and heart disease and the link between smoking and lung cancer received the highest five-star ratings, indicating that the evidence is strong and unlikely to change in the future.

Nearly two-thirds of the risk-outcome connections, however, only scored one or two stars, indicating that the evidence supporting a lot of generally accepted health recommendations may be less than initially imagined.

