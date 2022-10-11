On World Homeless Day, Delhi government holds its first-ever Slum Festival

The city’s first-ever Slum Festival was launched on Monday by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in an effort to raise awareness of homelessness and its issues, better understand the needs of marginal homeless people, and recognise and celebrate their achievements. On World Homeless Day, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, formally kicked off the week-long event at the DUSIB Shelter Homes Cluster in Sarai Kale Khan.

Manish Sisodia opened the event by saying, ‘Our constitution has provided everyone with the fundamental right to have a dignified life and it is our duty as government to ensure this. The Delhi government, through DUSIB, is making efforts to reach out to all people who have been deprived of basic needs and help people have a better life in Delhi.’

According to Sisodia, through such an event, these children will not only get the chance to show their skills, but their confidence will also grow, and the government will provide them the opportunity to progress while working in this direction.