‘Requesting NIA investigation into Mominpur violence,’ Bengal BJP legal cell writes to Calcutta HC

The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legal cell has requested a National Investigating Agency (NIA) investigation into the violence that occurred in Kolkata’s Mominpur area on Sunday in a letter to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastav.

According to BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, the party filed a court order for the NIA to look into the incidents, especially the use of heavy explosives and firing in Mominpur.

On Sunday, people threw stones and vandalised vehicles in the Mominpur area of Kolkata. The police said that the violence broke out on Sunday night as a result of the tearing down of Milad un-Nabi religious banners. 38 people have been held for raising a disturbance in the area. In connection with the violence, five people—including BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar—have also been arrested.

In response, Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastav was asked to weigh in on the issue of Mominpur’s violence and the alleged ransacking of the Ikbalpur Police Station. Tibrewal requested the Chief Justice to send the central forces right once to take charge of the law and order situation in the tense area, asking for immediate judicial intervention.

She also asked whether a committee for the central government’s disaster management might be formed and asked to provide a report examining the catastrophe’s and loss’s root causes.

She said that any former Supreme Court judge might preside over the formation of a special inquiry team, and that panel could be mandated to take action to reinstate the victim.