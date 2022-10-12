VP Jagdeep Dhankhar says, equally responsible those who tolerate human rights violations

The significance of the national and state Human Rights Commission organisations in protecting the rights of the most vulnerable was underlined by President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. Dhankhar congratulated the National Human Rights Commission for maintaining an accreditation status with the global alliance of National Human Rights institutions for the 4th consecutive year while addressing at an event to celebrate the commission’s 29th anniversary of its founding.

The vice president continued by saying that everyone in the nation should work to protect and promote the rights of others since doing so is the best way to ensure the survival of their own rights.

Dhankhar also made the point that it is as wrong and forbidden to accept human rights violations by anyone with the means to make a positive contribution. He also credited India’s startup surge to the country’s human rights culture.

The Vice President concluded his speech by saying, ‘Rather than engaging in the high decibel sensationalisation of other news, media must take the issues of human rights violations in top gear and as the leading news,’ calling the protection of human rights a common responsibility.

Additionally, Dhankhar related some personal anecdotes. He said, While highlighting the achievements of the present admin in the banking sector, ‘When I became a lawyer I needed a library. Rs 6,000 loan was given to me by a bank that changed my professional trajectory. I will always be grateful to the man who gave me Rs 6000 loan in 1978 without security.’

He also talked about the importance of providing LPG connections, which he called a massive step toward advancing the human rights of women and numerous households nationwide. Dhankhar said that one of the most prized abilities he had when he first became an MP in 1989 was the capacity to provide 50 LPG connections annually, for which there used to be lines of people comparing it to the 200 million gas connections provided through the PM Ujwala Yojana.

‘Neutrality helps the tormentor not the tormented. We must interfere. Poor and vulnerable are easy victims of malice, scams,’ Dhankhar said.