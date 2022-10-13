Officials in Jammu withdraw order permitting citizens lived there for more than one year to become voters

Avny Lavasa, the deputy commissioner of Jammu, revoked her prior directive allowing tehsildars, or revenue officers, to issue certificates of residency to anyone who has been in the district for more than a year. The order was withdrawn the next day after it was given.

The District Election Officer is Lavasa. The prior order stated that anyone who has been in the Jammu district for more than a year could register as a voter by providing proof of residence in the form of an Aadhar Card, a water/electricity/gas connection, bank passbooks, a passport, registered land deeds, etc.

Regional parties reacted with anger to the decision right once, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) declared that it agreed with the government’s action.