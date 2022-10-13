World Sight Day: How to keep your vision from being ruined by digital gadgets

While staring at screens all day generally won’t permanently damage your vision, it could result in computer vision syndrome, a disorder that is becoming more and more widespread.

It is a disorder known as digital eye strain, and its signs and symptoms include headaches, impaired vision, and dry eyes. By rethinking our office ergonomics, we can lessen the prevalence of computer vision syndrome.

In order to sit up straight and with your neck in a neutral position, choose a desk chair that supports your upper body.

When you’re in a bright area, like the office or outside, turn up the brightness on your smartphone. If the room is dark, reduce the brightness.

Regular screen cleaning also helps get rid of dirt and smudges that might worsen glare.

When not focusing on a screen, one should also blink 15-20 times each minute.

Digital eye strain symptoms may also be lessened by wearing blue light glasses while using a computer, tablet, phone, or watching television.

Get up and move around frequently is the best approach to prevent it. You should get up and take a short stroll every 15 to 30 minutes, if possible. Along with changing the position of your neck, this will enhance blood circulation throughout your body.

There are several other eye exercises you can include in your daily routine, to strengthen your eye muscles and improve your overall eye health.

Exercise Steps

1. Sit or stand straight and look at a far off small object, wearing your prescribed glasses if you’ve been prescribed distance correction.

2. Hold out a pen at an arm’s length and look at its tip.

3. Slowly bring the tip close to your eyes, keeping the tip at level with your eyes.

4. Hold the tip for about 10 seconds at the point where you feel some strain or heaviness in the eyes. The tip should continue to appear clear and single – should not appear double.

5. Then again take it back to an arm’s length and hold it there for 10 seconds.

6. Again slowly bring the tip close to your eyes to the point where you feel some strain.

7. Repeat this 10 times and then again look at the far off small object. Then again repeat the whole cycle.