ISSF World Championship: India bags bronze medal

Cairo: In shooting, India bagged bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. The Indian team of Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor, and Vibhuti Bhatia defeated Germany by ‘ 17-1’ in the bronze medal match.

Esha, Naamya, and Vibhuti finished fourth in the first round of qualification with a score of 856. In the next round, they shot 437 to finish behind the Germans in fourth position to qualify for the bronze medal match. China won the gold in the event while Korea bagged silver.