Sex, Money & Betrayal: The Rags-to-Riches Story of an Odisha Blackmailer!

Archana Nag was born into a low-income family in the Kalahandi region of Odisha, which was long known as the state’s ‘hunger zone’. Today, she has a magnificent home with imported interior furnishings, luxury vehicles, four pure-bred dogs, and a white horse. Archana, who was recently detained on extortion charges, had a remarkable life narrative that inspired an Odia filmmaker to want to produce a film about her. However, according to police reports, the 26-year-old lady was a blackmailer who reportedly demanded money from powerful and wealthy individuals, including politicians, businesspeople, and movie producers, by threatening to publish pictures and recordings of their private moments.

Before moving to Bhubaneswar in 2015, Archana, who was born in Lanjigarh, Kalahandi, was raised in Kesinga, a sleepy town in the same district where her mother worked. Initially employed by a private security company, Archana then switched to the beauty industry, where she eventually fell in love and wed Jagabandhu Chand of the Balasore area in 2018. While employed by the beauty salon, it is claimed that she operated a prostitution ring.

Jagabandhu had a used vehicle dealership and was acquainted with wealthy individuals such as legislators, contractors, and merchants. His and Archana’s pictures with prominent people, such some MLAs, went viral on social media and sparked outrage across the state. Moreover, Archana allegedly introduced herself to powerful and wealthy individuals and gave them the companionship of ladies. According to the police, she later took personal photos of these influential people and blackmailed them for cash.

A film producer said in a police complaint filed in Nayapally that Archana sought 3 crore from him after showing him his images with other women. A further allegation from a girl who claimed Archana was exploiting her in this scheme led to her arrest on October 6. The life of Archana will be the subject of a major film, according to Odia filmmaker Sridhar Martha. The Economic Offence Wing has been tasked by the police to look into the financial aspects of the Archana blackmailing case.

A senior police official stated, ‘An internal study by the police indicated that the couple had bought properties worth 30 crore in a space of only four years from 2018 to 2022′. According to Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, Archana has only been the subject of two cases that have been filed thus far. The police will take action against her, the DCP stated, if further blackmail victims file complaints against her. Police are investigating Archana’s bank records. In this story of sex, cash, and treachery, politics has also begun to enter the picture.

The 22-year-old Naveen Patnaik administration in Odisha might fall, according to opposition Congress MLA S. S. Saluja, if her connections to the BJD MPs and ministers are made public. He said that efforts are being made to protect ministers, MLAs, and youth leaders of the ruling party who have fallen victim to the trap, as has been done in some such incidents in the past. As many as 25 political figures, including 18 MLAs and ministers, most of them BJD members, were allegedly connected to Archana, according to Babu Singh, head of the BJP’s branch in Bhubaneswar. The BJD rejected the claims and demanded proof of its leaders’ involvement from the Congress and the BJP.