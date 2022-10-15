Consumed contaminated water; NEET aspirant died, over 65 students in Kota become ill

After allegedly consuming poisoned water in the hostels in Kota, Rajasthan’s Jawahar Nagar area, one student reportedly died and more than 65 coaching students became ill. The deceased Vaibhav Roy, an 18-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, died while receiving treatment at a private hospital. Hepatic encephalopathy was the cause of his death.

The students were taken to a hospital right away after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach problems. For hepatitis-A, the majority of these students tested positive. The administration and health division offer the students medical support.

‘Food and water quality is being checked in hostels. Students who are sick are being examined and are admitted to the hospital,’ said Jagdish Soni, Kota’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO).

In addition to coaching students, other people are also getting infections as a result of the contaminated water, according to doctors caring for the students in Kota. The CMHO has been asked to investigate the incident, according to Kota (city) Additional District Magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa, and a report from him is awaited.