ISSF World Championship: India’s Rudrankksh Patil bags gold medal

Oct 15, 2022, 09:21 pm IST

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Championship at Cairo, Egypt. Thus he also secured a 2024 Paris Olympics quota for the country.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil  defeated  Danilo Dennis Sollazzo of Italy by’ 17-15’. He is the second Indian shooter  to achieve the feat after Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. Abhinav Bindra had won gold in this event in 2006 in Zagreb, Croatia. This was Rurankksh’s first appearance at a World Championship.

Earlier, India won a bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition. The trio of Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor, and Vibhuti Bhatia defeated Germany by ‘ 17-1’ in the bronze medal match.

