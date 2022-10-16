Know how to get confirmed TATKAL train tickets using Quick Tatkal

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched ‘Quick Tatkal’ serice to book Tatkal tickets. Quick Tatkal is a new authorized tatkal booking app for quicker confirmation of train tickets. Quick Tatkal has partnered with Railofy (one of the premium booking partners of IRCTC) to serve train bookings.

The new app has special features for booking a tatkal ticket quickly by pre-filling all the details. The app is available on Google Play Store to download.

Here’s how to book confirmed train tickets via the Quick Tatkal app:

– Prefill your booking details, and as soon as the tatkal train booking commences, it will automatically get filled while booking the ticket on the IRCTC website.

– Rail Connect app to ensure maximum chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

– The app allows booking for both tatkal as well as general train tickets.

– Only 1 ticket booking is allowed at a time, No masking of IP address, No use of VPN, and No multiple windows of different IRCTC account for the same ticket.

– Other features of the app include PNR status checks, food orders in trains (powered by Railofy), and tracking live train status or running status.