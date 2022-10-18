Raids Across Gurugram To Examine Nexus Of Terrorists, Gangsters, And Drug Smugglers

In connection with the ‘growing nexus’ between terrorists, gangsters, and drug traffickers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided today the homes of three criminals and the home of a former sarpanch, informed police sources.

The NIA officials were accompanied by teams from the neighbourhood police and the criminal unit squads.

At Rajiv Colony in the Naharpur Rupa neighbourhood, the homes of mobster Amit Dagar, Anil, his brother Sandeep aka Bandar’s personal sidekick, and Kartar Singh were raided.

Around 6 am, NIA personnel arrived at the location and started the raids. While they remained mum about the raids, sources claimed that the authorities searched the three homes in ‘special searches’ and interrogated Dagar’s wife for an hour.

Additionally, Kartar Singh was brought in for questioning.

The home of a former sarpanch in the Farrukhnagar police station’s Mushaidpur village was searched by the authorities following the four-hour raid. Family members of the former sarpanch, Dharmender, claimed they were shocked by the raid because he had no connections to any gangsters and had to run for zila parishad from ward No. 8. When this report was sent, the raid was still in progress.

In connection with the investigation, the NIA also conducted raids in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The raids were conducted at 50 locations, including the homes of well-known gangsters, said officials.