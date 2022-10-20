How to protect your lungs from the impending threat of air pollution

An increase in air pollution not just causes severe cough, it causes lower and upper respiratory tract infections. It can also cause pneumonia. Apart from this, it can also exacerbate pre-existing lung diseases. Children and the elderly are among the most affected by air pollution
Here are some ways to prevent air pollution from damaging your lungs:
- Lessen your exposure to cigarette smoke in public places. To reduce indoor pollution, smokers should smoke outside.
- People who exercise need to venture out only after 10 am. Avoid going out early in the morning or late evening. Air is heavier when it is cold, so you end up breathing the polluted air early in the morning or late evening. When the air is lighter, it goes up so it is not at your breathing level and this happens between 10 am and 3 pm. So try to exercise after 10 am or so and before sunset
- People with chronic illnesses or those who have a variety of respiratory conditions should get the flu shot, especially those over 65
- Use a N95 pollution mask or a mask with a valve when you go outside.
- Visit your doctor regularly, and don’t cut back on your prescription based on what you think is best. During this time, stay away from self- or indigenous treatment.
- If you have thick curtains in your home, wash them every two to three months to prevent dust or dirty air from collecting on them.
- One should eat citrus fruits and food rich in antioxidants to protect their lungs from getting affected by the air. Proper nutrition will keep the lungs healthy.
- Do not use agarbattis or incense in the house. Avoid using mosquito coils too. Instead, an air purifier should be used. However, since these are expensive, people should have a good quality exhaust fan in their kitchen to avoid spreading of smoke inside the house.
- One can buy indoor plants like Ivy, Spider and Snake plants, which are natural air cleansers.
