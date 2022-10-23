India defeats Pakistan in an exciting four-wicket victory in T20 World Cup match with Virat Kohli’s wizardry

Virat Kohli scored one of the greatest innings of his career to help India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting last-ball match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In a run-chase that will live in infamy, the Men in Blue snatched triumph from the jaws of defeat.

India had lost the early wickets of KL Rahul (4), Rohit Sharma (4), and Suryakumar Yadav (15) in the 160-run chase, but Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) rebuilt the Indian innings, putting together a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket to get the team back in the match.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood’s unbroken 52 from 42 balls helped Pakistan, who were put in to bat, after they lost their first two wickets with only 15 runs scored in the fourth over.

Arshdeep Singh of India was one of the most effective bowlers in the eagerly anticipated encounter of the competition, finishing with scores of 3/32 in four overs at the venerable Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hardik Pandya was out on the first pitch when Mohammad Nawaz took the pitch with 16 required off the final over. In order to put India in control of the situation, Kohli took charge and hit a massive six off Nawaz that was ruled to be a no-ball. When Karthik was out on the penultimate delivery, the match was poised for a tight conclusion with two runs needed off the final ball, but Nawaz bowled wide. On the final ball, Ravichandran Ashwin’s boundary gave India a remarkable triumph.