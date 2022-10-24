Black Adam’ becomes top of North America box office

The latest movie from Warner Bros., ‘Black Adam,’ dominated the weekend box office in North America with an estimated take of $67 million, according to market observer Exhibitor Relations.

In ‘Black Adam,’ a superhero origin narrative that was inspired by the 2019 film ‘Shazam,’ Dwayne Johnson plays the main antagonist, a former slave who was given supernatural abilities by ancient Egyptian gods.

‘As a spinoff, this is a strong opening,’ David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, adding that it was a ‘positive and steady step forward for DC Comics,’ the generator of many superhero films.

Another recent movie, Universal’s ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ came in second place with $16.3 million for the Friday through Sunday session. Released earlier abroad, it has already taken in $80 million outside North America.

‘This is a very good domestic opening for a romantic comedy,’ Gross said.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts, two of Hollywood’s brightest stars, play a quarrelling, divorced couple who travel to Hawaii to try to disrupt their daughter’s wedding.

The following two movies were both Halloween-themed horror offerings.

Hollywood had a successful weekend overall, earning more over $100 million in total.